Ahead of DC protests, church takes mindful response to hate

WASHINGTON — A day before white nationalists and counterprotesters face off in front of the White House, a D.C. church answers messages of hate with that of love and mindfulness.

At Western Presbyterian Church in Northwest a service was held Saturday that preached about mindfulness and social justice.

Pastor Laura Cunningham said that Jesus talked about loving one’s enemies, but she said that it’s not always easy to practice that.

“How can I love somebody who obviously doesn’t love me?” is a question that people grapple with, said associate pastor Rev. John Molina Moore.

After the service, attendees — most dressed in T-shirts that say “Receive love. Give love. Repeat” — walked to the Foggy Bottom metro and wrote messages in chalk for rally participants to read.

