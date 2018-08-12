202
Home » Washington, DC News » Ahead of DC protests,…

Ahead of DC protests, church takes mindful response to hate

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun
and Abigail Constantino August 12, 2018 2:28 am 08/12/2018 02:28am
Share

WASHINGTON — A day before white nationalists and counterprotesters face off in front of the White House, a D.C. church answers messages of hate with that of love and mindfulness.

At Western Presbyterian Church in Northwest a service was held Saturday that preached about mindfulness and social justice.

Pastor Laura Cunningham said that Jesus talked about loving one’s enemies, but she said that it’s not always easy to practice that.

“How can I love somebody who obviously doesn’t love me?” is a question that people grapple with, said associate pastor Rev. John Molina Moore.

After the service, attendees — most dressed in T-shirts that say “Receive love. Give love. Repeat” — walked to the Foggy Bottom metro and wrote messages in chalk for rally participants to read.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Student-led protest ‘Rally for Justice’ criticizes U.Va., police

The “Rally for Justice” event was tied to the one-year anniversary of the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally, which resulted in the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer.

More News

Topics:
Local News mindfulness Unite the Right Washington, DC News Western Presbyterian Church white nationalist

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US