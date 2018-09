The "Rally for Justice" event was tied to the one-year anniversary of the white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally, which resulted in the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer.

WASHINGTON — Chanting “the people united will never be defeated,” hundreds rallied at the University of Virginia on Saturday, an effort they say was meant to demand justice over racism.



UVA Students United had organized the rally on the north plaza of the campus’ rotunda. The student group said on the event’s Facebook page that the rally was meant to “reclaim the North Plaza of the Rotunda and demand justice for those who have suffered at the hands of white supremacy.”

Demonstrators carry banners in front of the Rotunda on the campus of the University of Virginia during a rally for the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

