6 adults, 5 children displaced after Northwest DC fire

By Jennifer Ortiz August 20, 2018 7:22 am 08/20/2018 07:22am
There were no injuries in the fire that broke out on North Capitol Street Northwest around 12 a.m. Monday, but D.C. Fire and EMS said six adults and five children were left without a home.

WASHINGTON — Six adults and five children had to leave their homes after a fire at two adjacent buildings in Northwest D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS said there were no injuries in the fire that occurred on the 1300 block of North Capitol Street.

When firefighters responded to the scene around 12 a.m. Monday, there was heavy fire on the roof decks of two four-story dwellings.

Firefighters said they were able to confine the blaze to the roof decks and other rooftop storage structures, preventing the fire from moving downward.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it has notified the Red Cross of the National Capital Region to respond to the displacements.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

Topics:
DC Fire and EMS fire Local News north capitol street northwest Washington, DC News

