3rd arrest made in fatal 2017 shooting of woman found in burning car

WASHINGTON — Maryland police arrested and charged a third man Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman found in a burning car in Southeast D.C. last year, D.C. police told WTOP.

Officers charged Malique Lewis, 20, of Southeast, with first degree murder in the shooting in the 800 block of Adrian Street on Dec. 28, 2017, that left 23-year-old Kerrice Lewis dead.

Marcel Vines, 22, of Northeast, was arrested and charged Aug. 22 with first degree murder.

Ashton Briscoe, 23, of Northeast, was arrested and charged Feb. 10 with first degree murder.

Last year, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:21 p.m. on Adrian Street, just south of G Street, where they located and extinguished a car on fire.

They found Lewis, of Hyattsville, Maryland, unconscious and unresponsive inside the car suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

