2 hospitalized after gas station fire in SE DC

A mechanic was draining a gas tank when a flood light he was using slipped and lit a fire in Southeast D.C. Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Two people have been hospitalized after a fire erupted at a gas station in Southeast D.C. Saturday.

A mechanic was draining a gas tank when a flood light he was using slipped and lit a fire. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat-related issues.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to King Gas Station on the 3000 block of King Avenue just before 12 p.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, which had engulfed the repair garage of the 1 1/2-story gas station in 10 minutes.

Below is a map of where officials say the fire occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.