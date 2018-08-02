202
2 hospitalized after gas station fire in SE DC

By Ana Srikanth August 4, 2018 3:24 pm 08/04/2018 03:24pm
WASHINGTON — Two people have been hospitalized after a fire erupted at a gas station in Southeast D.C. Saturday.

A mechanic was draining a gas tank when a flood light he was using slipped and lit a fire. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat-related issues.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to King Gas Station on the 3000 block of King Avenue just before 12 p.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, which had engulfed the repair garage of the 1 1/2-story gas station in 10 minutes.

DC Fire and EMS fire Local News Northeast DC Washington, DC News
