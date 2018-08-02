2 firetrucks crash while heading to apartment fire in Southeast DC

Two firetrucks crashed into each other on the way to an apartment fire Friday night in Southeast D.C., injuring several firefighters.

WASHINGTON — Two firetrucks crashed into each other on the way to an apartment fire Friday night in Southeast D.C., injuring several firefighters.

Around 6:45 p.m., the firetrucks collided on 15th and K streets in Southeast, not far from the blaze that broke out in the 1400 block of L Street.

Eight firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

More units were dispatched to treat the apartment fire.

Update Working Fire 1400 block L St SE. #DCsBravest have extinguished heavy fire 4th floor Apt. Checking for extension. Have made some rescues and sheltered others in place. Status of patients to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa8XHCyULv — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 31, 2018

Update Working Fire 1400 block L St SE. The victim removed by #DCsBravest transported in good condition. We are treating a feline removed from fire and have requested @HumaneRescue for transport to a veterinarian. No other injuries pic.twitter.com/eMflo7WBs5 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 31, 2018

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said an active fire was present coming from the fourth floor of the L Street building. A woman and another firefighter were both taken to the hospital with some injuries. A cat was also treated and revived on the scene, and taken to an animal shelter.

The city is working to provide alternate housing for residents who were displaced.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.