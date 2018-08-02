202
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 firetrucks crash while…

2 firetrucks crash while heading to apartment fire in Southeast DC

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP August 31, 2018 10:41 pm 08/31/2018 10:41pm
13 Shares
Around 6:45 p.m., the firetrucks collided on 15th and K streets in Southeast, not far from the blaze that broke out in the 1400 block of L Street. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON — Two firetrucks crashed into each other on the way to an apartment fire Friday night in Southeast D.C., injuring several firefighters.

Around 6:45 p.m., the firetrucks collided on 15th and K streets in Southeast, not far from the blaze that broke out in the 1400 block of L Street.

Eight firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

More units were dispatched to treat the apartment fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said an active fire was present coming from the fourth floor of the L Street building. A woman and another firefighter were both taken to the hospital with some injuries. A cat was also treated and revived on the scene, and taken to an animal shelter.

The city is working to provide alternate housing for residents who were displaced.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
apartment fire DC Fire and EMS DC firefighter firetruck Local News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500