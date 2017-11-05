String of robberies plague DC; suspects sought

WASHINGTON — A slew of robberies plagued D.C. over a period of three days.

Seven robberies occurred between Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 all over the District, six of which happened on Nov. 1.

Multiple suspects allegedly approached their victims from behind.

One suspect would often ask to use the victim’s cellphone. The suspects would demand the victims’ property and assault them, whether they complied or not, before fleeing.

Surveillance video captured persons of interest in the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

Below are locations and details of the robberies.



