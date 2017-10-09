Photos: Get a sneak peek of The Anthem, DC’s new Southwest venue

WASHINGTON — The District’s latest entertainment venue The Anthem opens this week with a sold-out Foo Fighters show.

But before you rock out Thursday night, a soft opening Sunday gave a sneak peak of the stage and its many offerings at The Wharf destination, as part of D.C.’s new Southwest Waterfront development.

See photos from Sunday’s soft opening at The Anthem.

A soft opening Sunday night gave people a sneak peek of the new entertainment venue, The Anthem. (WTOP/Reada Kessler)

