Photos: Get a sneak peek of The Anthem, DC’s new Southwest venue

WASHINGTON — The District’s latest entertainment venue The Anthem opens this week with a sold-out Foo Fighters show.
But before you rock out Thursday night, a soft opening Sunday gave a sneak peak of the stage and its many offerings at The Wharf destination, as part of D.C.’s new Southwest Waterfront development.
