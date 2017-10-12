201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Watch: Oldest structure on…

Watch: Oldest structure on National Mall moves — a little

By Jennifer Ortiz October 12, 2017 10:22 pm 10/12/2017 10:22pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The Lockkeeper’s House, the oldest building on the National Mall, is on the move and is undergoing a makeover.

The structure, built in 1837, moved a few feet from where it was located, on the corner of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest.

The Trust for the National Mall calls it a gateway to the National Mall.

The move was part of the Constitution Gardens revitalization project. After undergoing renovations, the Lockkeeper’s House will have a visitor’s information center and a digital exhibition about the history of the National Mall.

According to National Park Service, the Lockkeeper’s House is the only remnant of the C&O Canal Extension, which was used to connect the Washington City Canal and the C&O Canal in the early 1830s. Then, the person who manned the lock to the house collected tolls and kept records of trade on the canal, said NPS. In the 1900s, the Lockkeeper’s House was used as Park Police headquarters and for park maintenance storage.

Watch a video of the relocation of the Lockkeeper’s House, courtesy of EarthCam. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
jennifer ortiz Latest News Living News Local News Lockkeeper's House national mall Travel News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands flee as fires rage in California

Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest