DC man gets 6 years for 2009 sexual assault near Metro

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man will spend years in prison for a sexual assault he committed eight years ago.

Dashayn James Slade, 36, pleaded guilty in July 2017 to a charge of attempted first-degree sexual abuse that he committed in December 2009.

Slade grabbed the female victim who was walking near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station and pulled her over a concrete wall. He pulled her across the railroad tracks and snow until they reached a pile of timber. Slade then sexually assaulted the woman.

He was identified through DNA evidence and arrested in January 2016.

Following his six-year prison term, Slade will be on supervised release for the rest of his life and must register as a sex offender.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.