DC United acquires Salvadoran national Nathan Ordaz from LAFC

His signing adds attacking depth to United's forward core, which features both of the club's designated players Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu.

Los Angeles FC forward Nathan Ordaz, right, dribbles the ball away from Club América defender Cristian Borja during the first half of a FIFA Club World Cup play-in soccer match Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(AP/Kyusung Gong) Los Angeles FC forward Nathan Ordaz, right, dribbles the ball away from Club América defender Cristian Borja during the first half of a FIFA Club World Cup play-in soccer match Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(AP/Kyusung Gong) D.C. United made a big midseason splash Monday, acquiring forward and Salvadoran international Nathan Ordaz from LAFC for over $2 million.

As part of a player for cash trade, D.C. will be sending $2.375 million to LA and could send up to an additional $500,000 if Ordaz meets certain performance incentives, according to a news release. The forward will be listed as a U22 Initiative player, a mechanism that allows MLS clubs to sign players aged 22 and younger to large contracts at a reduced budget charge on its salary cap.

Ordaz, 22, is a product of the LAFC academy, signing a Homegrown deal in 2022 at 18 years old. He is coming off a breakout 2025 season in Los Angeles, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. Ordaz ends his time with LAFC making 98 appearances across all competitions and scoring 14 goals.

His signing adds attacking depth to United’s forward corps, which features both of the club’s designated players Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu. Ordaz also has experience playing in the wings and centrally in the midfield.

Ordaz signed a multiyear contract extension with LAFC through 2029 with an option for 2030. According to the MLS Players Association Salary Guide, Ordaz is guaranteed to make $545,000 this season.

“Nathan is an exciting talent who has shown a natural ability to score goals and provide assists,” Erkut Sogut, D.C. United’s managing director of soccer operations, said in a statement. “We are excited for Nathan to join our family in the second half of our season as we continue to re-shape our roster and build a winning culture.”

The move will also look to attract attention within D.C.’s Salvadoran community. Ordaz has broken through with the El Salvadoran national team, providing three assists in five World Cup qualifying appearances.

D.C. (4-5-6, 18 points) is in the final weeks of a World Cup break and sits at the cusp of a playoff spot in 9th place in the Eastern Conference.

Before MLS restarts, United has been busy making moves for a midseason push. United let defender Aaron Herrera go on waivers. Then, last week, United sent midfielder Gabriel Pirani to San Diego for $1 million. Both players were making over $1.8 million this season but had fallen out of favor with head coach René Weiler.

In previous press conferences, Weiler stated that it would take three transfer windows to build a competitive roster. Sogut told WTOP in the preseason that if United plans to add a third designated player this year, it would be another attacking option.

“Like in any other deal we have done, we are very careful,” Sogut said in February. “We just don’t want to fill (a designated player spot) just because we fill it. And we are all aligned on that, coaches, recruitment, front office, the ownership.”

The Athletic first reported the Ordaz deal Sunday.

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