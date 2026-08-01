Baribo equalizes in 77th minute to help D.C. United draw Nashville SC 2-2

Silvan Hefti pulled D.C. United (5-5-8) within one in the 56th minute, scoring from the center of the box before Baribo tied it 21 minutes later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tai Baribo equalized in the 77th minute to help D.C. United rally for a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC on Saturday.

Nashville (12-2-4) took control late in the first half when Sam Surridge converted a penalty in the 32nd minute, and Abdul Shakur Mohammed extended the lead eight minutes later with a left-footed finish from the center of the box.

Silvan Hefti pulled D.C. United (5-5-8) within one in the 56th minute, scoring from the center of the box before Baribo tied it 21 minutes later, finishing from the left side of the box off a pass from Louis Munteanu.

D.C. nearly found a winner in the 89th minute when João Peglow struck the left post from outside the box.

The draw marked the second 2-2 result between the clubs this season. Nashville, which entered the match atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, remained unbeaten in its last four meetings with D.C.

Up next

Nashville: Takes on Club León in Leagues Cup group stage play on Wednesday.

DC United: Hosts CF Montréal on Saturday.

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