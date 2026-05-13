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Cuypers scores MLS-leading 12th goal, Fire wins 3-1 to snap DC United’s 5-game unbeaten streak

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 9:58 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored his MLS-leading 12th goal this season, Robin Lod and Maren Haile-Selassie each added a goal, and the Chicago Fire beat D.C. United 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Cuypers has scored at least one goal in each of the nine games he has played this season.

Chris Brady had six saves for Chicago (6-4-2).

The Fire had lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

D.C. (4-5-4), which beat the Fire 2-1 at Soldier Field on March 14, had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

After Sean Johnson made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Philip Zinckernagel, Cuypers put away a loose ball with a first-touch finish from point-blank range to give Chicago a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute.

Tai Baribo opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Louis Munteanu boxed out a defender to win an arcing header played into the area by Baribo, then back-heeled a pass back to Baribo for a blistering finish inside the left post from near the penalty spot.

Zinckernagel played a perfectly-placed ball from near the right sideline to the center of the area and Lod slammed home a header to make it 1-1 in the 62nd minute.

Haile-Selassie subbed on for Lod in the 63rd and slammed home a rebound to cap the scoring in the 87th minute.

Johnson had five saves for D.C. United.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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