The club announced Wednesday that it has fired its general manager and head of technical recruitment and analysis Lucy Rushton, as well as first team performance director Victor Lonchuk as part of a restructuring of its soccer operations.

“The club’s on-field performance this season was unacceptable. We owe it to our supporters, our players and our greater community to compete at a high level,” club co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan said in a statement.

“We are focused on bringing leadership that will work closely with Head Coach Wayne Rooney and our management team to build a squad that once again competes at the top echelon of Major League Soccer. In order to accomplish this and to evolve as a club, we felt it was necessary to make this decision and bring in new leadership.”

D.C. United finished this past season with Major League Soccer’s worst record (7 wins, 21 losses and 6 draws) amid two head coaching changes — from the fired Hernan Losada to interim gaffer Chad Ashton and then to Rooney.

Rushton’s replacement will report directly to ownership, the club said, and will be responsible for rosters, recruitment and finding talent.

“The ongoing work on improving the club’s soccer operations and processes will continue in the offseason,” the club said.