Rumors swirl over Flores, Yow leaving DC United this summer

The Black and Red are reportedly looking to offload two players, midfielder Edison Flores and forward Griffin Yow, as part of a busy transfer window after a slow start to the 2022 MLS season.

Changes appear to be coming for D.C. United’s roster this summer.

The Black and Red are reportedly looking to offload two players, midfielder Edison Flores and forward Griffin Yow, as part of a busy transfer window after a slow start to the 2022 MLS season.

Flores — one of United’s two designated players — is set to be sold to Liga MX side Atlas, according to multiple reports. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff added that D.C. is willing to take a financial hit after purchasing him for a club record $5 million to make the move possible.

According to the MLS Players’ Union, he’s expected to make $1.7 million with D.C. this season.

In a sporting context, Flores has underperformed for United. Injures limited his impact for the first two seasons. However, under three different head coaches, the Peruvian has not provided the offensive spark expected of him after he dazzled crowds in Mexico with his former club Morelia.

Since arriving to D.C. in 2020, Flores has scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists in 41 games played.

Before the pandemic, Flores’ arrival was also seen as a way for United to reengage with its Latino fan base. His signing received a lot of attention as fans draped in Peruvian flags made their way games at Audi Field.

However, his time off the pitch and D.C.’s performances have caused attention with the Latino community to stagnate.

As Flores’ performances with United have left an underwhelming feeling among D.C. supporters, he has excelled for his home nation. He scored two goals for Peru, helping la Blanquirroja earn a fifth-place finish in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying before ultimately losing in penalty kicks against Australia in an international playoff match on Monday.

Meanwhile, Yow — a Clifton, Virginia, native — is rumored for a move to Belgium’s K.V.C. Westerlo, who were recently promoted to the first division. First reported by American Soccer Now and later confirmed by MLS Soccer’s Tom Bogert, talks are ongoing but no deal has been agreed on.

In the four years since signing as a homegrown product, Yow has only made 32 appearances for the Black and Red — mostly as a sub.

He has garnered attention through his exploits as a member of the youth U.S. men’s national team but with D.C., Yow struggled to hold a starting spot despite the departures of attackers Paul Arriola and Kevin Parades.

The departures of Flores and Yow will allow United to invest in new reinforcements for a midseason playoff push. D.C. (4-7-2) currently sits with 14 points in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United have declined to comment publicly on the transfer reports.