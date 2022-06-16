RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Home » DC United » Rumors swirl over Flores,…

Rumors swirl over Flores, Yow leaving DC United this summer

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 16, 2022, 7:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Changes appear to be coming for D.C. United’s roster this summer.

The Black and Red are reportedly looking to offload two players, midfielder Edison Flores and forward Griffin Yow, as part of a busy transfer window after a slow start to the 2022 MLS season.

Edison Flores #10 of D.C. United dribbles the ball past Pablo Piatti #7 of Toronto FC during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 13, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. The final score was 2-2. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Flores — one of United’s two designated players — is set to be sold to Liga MX side Atlas, according to multiple reports. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff added that D.C. is willing to take a financial hit after purchasing him for a club record $5 million to make the move possible.

According to the MLS Players’ Union, he’s expected to make $1.7 million with D.C. this season.

In a sporting context, Flores has underperformed for United. Injures limited his impact for the first two seasons. However, under three different head coaches, the Peruvian has not provided the offensive spark expected of him after he dazzled crowds in Mexico with his former club Morelia.

Since arriving to D.C. in 2020, Flores has scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists in 41 games played.

Before the pandemic, Flores’ arrival was also seen as a way for United to reengage with its Latino fan base. His signing received a lot of attention as fans draped in Peruvian flags made their way games at Audi Field.

However, his time off the pitch and D.C.’s performances have caused attention with the Latino community to stagnate.

As Flores’ performances with United have left an underwhelming feeling among D.C. supporters, he has excelled for his home nation. He scored two goals for Peru, helping la Blanquirroja earn a fifth-place finish in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying before ultimately losing in penalty kicks against Australia in an international playoff match on Monday.

Griffin Yow #22 of D.C. United handles the ball against Charlotte FC during the first half of the MLS game at Audi Field on Feb. 26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Yow — a Clifton, Virginia, native — is rumored for a move to Belgium’s K.V.C. Westerlo, who were recently promoted to the first division. First reported by American Soccer Now and later confirmed by MLS Soccer’s Tom Bogert, talks are ongoing but no deal has been agreed on.

In the four years since signing as a homegrown product, Yow has only made 32 appearances for the Black and Red — mostly as a sub.

He has garnered attention through his exploits as a member of the youth U.S. men’s national team but with D.C., Yow struggled to hold a starting spot despite the departures of attackers Paul Arriola and Kevin Parades.

The departures of Flores and Yow will allow United to invest in new reinforcements for a midseason playoff push. D.C. (4-7-2) currently sits with 14 points in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United have declined to comment publicly on the transfer reports.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

CDAO sees contracting as a way to build innovation

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

CYBERCOM surveying DoD machine learning requirements to prioritize future investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up