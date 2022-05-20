RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
DC United-Toronto FC match to delay kickoff due to weather

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 4:35 AM

With record-breaking heat heading to the D.C. region this weekend, D.C. United’s regular-season match against Toronto FC Saturday will kickoff 2 1/2 hours later than scheduled, multiple sources tell WTOP’s Dave Johnson.

The game was initially scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Audi Field, but plans are to have the match begin at 6:30 p.m. 

An official announcement is expected Friday morning.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, who first reported the possible time change, said that United asked MLS to push back the start time, citing health and safety concerns for players and fans.

A heat wave targeting the D.C. region will make Saturday “the hottest day of the weekend, with many locations reaching the mid-90s and heat indices approaching 100,” the National Weather Service said Thursday.

United (4-6-2) is looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to New York City FC Wednesday night.

