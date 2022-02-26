CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » DC United » Newcomer Michael Estrada scores…

Newcomer Michael Estrada scores first two goals of 2022 for DC United

Eduardo Razo, NBC Washington

February 26, 2022, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Michael Estrada scores his first two goals for D.C. United originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

D.C. United is entering the 2022 MLS season hoping to not only make the playoffs but replace the production Paul Arriola brought to their attack. They’re hoping Michael Estrada, who’s on loan from Mexican club Deportivo Toluca F.C., can be the replacement.

The first impression is everything for a player coming to a new team, and Estrada could be giving a taste to supporters of what he can bring to the table if his first match against Charlotte FC is an indicator.

In his first game with D.C. United, the Ecuadorian international had the opportunity to score his first goal in MLS and the club after converting a penalty kick opportunity.

Minutes later, Estrada got some luck, but his shot from outside the box found the back of the net. The 25-year-old is making it known to D.C. United that he’s ready to carry the scoring loan for the squad.

Estrada is only in the nation’s capital for the 2022 season, but his stint could be longer as his loan deal comes with a $5 million option to buy, per The Washington Post.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up