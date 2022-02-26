Newcomer Michael Estrada scores first two goals of 2022 for DC United

D.C. United is entering the 2022 MLS season hoping to not only make the playoffs but replace the production Paul Arriola brought to their attack.

Michael Estrada scores his first two goals for D.C. United originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The first impression is everything for a player coming to a new team, and Estrada could be giving a taste to supporters of what he can bring to the table if his first match against Charlotte FC is an indicator.

In his first game with D.C. United, the Ecuadorian international had the opportunity to score his first goal in MLS and the club after converting a penalty kick opportunity.

Minutes later, Estrada got some luck, but his shot from outside the box found the back of the net. The 25-year-old is making it known to D.C. United that he’s ready to carry the scoring loan for the squad.

Estrada is only in the nation’s capital for the 2022 season, but his stint could be longer as his loan deal comes with a $5 million option to buy, per The Washington Post.