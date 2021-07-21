Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Paredes, Kamara spark late rally, DC United ties Fire 2-2

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 11:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Paredes and Ola Kamara scored about five minutes apart to help D.C. United rally for a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Paredes put away a pass from Yordy Reyna, bouncing a one-touch shot off the post to trim D.C. United’s deficit to 2-1 in the 82nd minute, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring.

The 18-year-old Paredes, in his second MLS season, has scored in back-to-back games, including his first career goal in a 7-1 win over Toronto FC on July 3.

Gastón Giménez opened the scoring for Chicago (3-8-3) in the 32nd minute and the Fire took a 2-0 lead in the 61st on Andy Najar’s own goal.

D.C. United (5-7-2) has just five points from its last nine away matches (one win, two ties), losing the last two.

The Fire (3-8-3) have lost only one — with nine ties — of their last 14 home matches against D.C. United and are unbeaten in the last six meetings in Chicago.

