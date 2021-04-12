D.C. United’s 2021 MLS matches will be presented on NBC Sports Washington and TeleXitos, Telemundo 44’s multicast network, and the live coverage will be provided in English- and Spanish-language commentary for the first time in club history. The two-year partnerships were announced Monday.

Para sabré más sobre partidos de D.C. United en Español por TeleXitos, Telemundo 44, nuestros socios de las noticias en español, tienen más información.

D.C. United games to be presented on NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Longtime play-by-play announcer Dave Johnson will return to provide the English-language commentary on NBC Sports Washington. Telemundo 44’s Moises Linares will assume the role of play-by-play announcer for the Spanish-language telecasts on TeleXitos.

The schedule begins on Saturday when D.C. United opens the season against NYC FC at 8 p.m., which will be on NBC Sports Washington Plus and TeleXitos, which is available in the Washington, D.C., region on broadcast via channel 44.2 and on Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 281), Cox (Ch. 808) and Verizon Fios (Ch. 493). The games will also be available for streaming on D.C. United’s website.

“As we embark on this new, exciting chapter for the club, we felt it was important to provide more access to view our matches. We understand the importance of our broadcast and what it means to our growing sport and our diverse fanbase here in the District,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. “Partnering with NBC Sports Washington and TeleXitos provides us the opportunity to grow our club’s and Major League Soccer’s footprint in both English and Spanish-speaking populations.”

“We are committing to delivering compelling live content to sports fans throughout the region, so we are pleased to form partnerships that will bring D.C. United matches to both NBC Sports Washington and TeleXitos to serve their English- and Spanish-language fans throughout the region,” said Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4 (WRC-TV), Telemundo 44 (WZDC) and NBC Sports Washington. “We are excited to be part of the passionate D.C. United community and look forward to a great season.”

This will be the first season for new D.C. United coach Hernán Losada, who replaced longtime coach Ben Olsen in the offseason.