MLS postpones DC United vs. Toronto FC match after player tests positive

The D.C. United vs. Toronto FC match scheduled for Sunday is postponed and will be rescheduled, following results of recent coronavirus testing results, according to Major League Soccer.

The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test. Players and staff are tested the day before each game during the MLS is Back tournament.

Because of the positive and inconclusive tests, the league’s protocol for the tournament called for both teams to undergo another set of testing on Sunday.

Both teams had already announced their starting lineups for the match when it was called off shortly before its scheduled 9 a.m. kickoff.

WTOP’s Ben Raby reports the league could announce details for the rescheduled match as soon as today.

“Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league’s protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match,” the MLS said in a statement

In June, another D.C. United player tested positive for COVID-19.

“Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions,” according to the league.

The league postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Tuesday.

