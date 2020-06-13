DC United player tests positive for COVID-19

A player for D.C. United tested has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

A player for D.C. United tested has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

The unidentified player was tested during a round of club testing held earlier in the week in preparation for a return to full-team training.

The player is being treated by D.C. United medical staff who are working with local infectious disease specialists, according to the team.

That player has been isolated and D.C. United said that no other players, front office staff or guests to Audi Field have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team said the player was not present for the club’s field painting at Audi Field in support of the black community last weekend, so no one who attended that event was exposed.

