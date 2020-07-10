Maryland fines 4 nursing homes for lack of universal coronavirus testing

The State of Maryland has fined four nursing homes, including two in the D.C. area, for failing to test all residents and staff for the coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the testing requirement came from an order from Gov. Larry Hogan.

A $10,000 fine was levied against Vita Adelphi Nursing and Rehab, in Prince George’s County, as well as the Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place in Baltimore. A $4,000 fine was issued against Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, in Montgomery County, as well as Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Baltimore.

The Republican issued the order in April as the coronavirus spread. Health inspections in June led to the fines.

