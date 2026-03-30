‘Kids Ride Free’ program in DC surpasses major milestone

D.C.'s "Kids Ride Free" program has distributed more than 450,000 access cards since its inception, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday alongside transportation and education officials.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC’s ‘Kids Ride Free’ Metro program surpasses major milestone

D.C.’s “Kids Ride Free” program has distributed more than 450,000 access cards since its inception, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday alongside transportation and education officials.

“Thirteen years ago, when I was on the council, I made a commitment to students and families to ensure transportation would never stand in the way of a child’s success. We created Kids Ride Free, we later expanded it to the trains, and because of the success of this program, families are saving hundreds of dollars per child every year and we’re keeping D.C. affordable for more families,” Bowser said in a news release.

The distribution of the 450,000 cards roughly translates into 60 million trips taken and an estimated savings of $810 per year, per student, according to the mayor. Since its inception in 2013, Kids Ride Free has provided more than 650,000 students free transportation to help them get to school, afterschool programs and other productive activities in all eight wards of the nation’s capital.

Eligible students between ages 5 and 21 who are enrolled in D.C. schools can ride Metrobus and Metrorail at no cost within the District using a SmarTrip card or Apple Wallet SmarTrip card. Cards are issued free of charge through school ID administrators.

“In a district where many of our students rely on public transportation, the Kids Ride Free program plays a critical role in helping them arrive at school safe and ready to learn,” D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said in a news release.

“I am deeply thankful to our partners at DDOT and Metro for ensuring our young people are connected not only to their classrooms, but also to afterschool programs, dual enrollment opportunities, internships, and jobs that set them on a path to success beyond graduation,” Ferebee added.

Bowser and District leaders also announced the winner of the 2026-27 Kids Ride Free card design contest: NaTaya Bond, an 11th grade student at Coolidge Senior High School. Her winning design, inspired by D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms, will appear on Kids Ride Free cards starting Sept. 30.

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