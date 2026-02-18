DC road closures for first-ever meeting of Board of Peace

Traffic will be diverted off the Roosevelt Bridge Thursday as part of D.C. road closures for the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

The upcoming road closures could make delays even worse for commuters who take the Roosevelt Bridge, where several lanes are already blocked off for ongoing construction.

Police said inbound traffic on the bridge will be diverted to E Street Expressway or Independence Avenue via the Potomac River Freeway.

The meeting is happening at the U.S. Institute of Peace headquarters on Constitution Avenue in Northwest D.C.

Parking won’t be allowed Thursday from 12:01 a.m. until 1 p.m. on this street, according to D.C. police:

23rd Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

On Thursday, beginning at 5:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

23rd Street from E Street to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge from Constitution Avenue NW

Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from Henry Bacon Drive to 23rd Street NW

