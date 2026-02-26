‘They let us down’: Mom of Md. man killed in Reagan National midair crash reacts to failed Rotor Act 

The mother of a Charles County, Maryland, man killed in last year’s midair collision near Reagan National Airport said the failure of the Rotor Act in the U.S. House is heartbreaking.

Mikey Stovall holding a grass porgy fish. (Courtesy Christina Stovall) Courtesy Christina Stovall Ashleigh Stovall lost her husband, Mikey, when an Army helicopter crashed into his American Airlines jet a year ago. (Courtesy Christina Stovall) Courtesy Christina Stovall Mikey Stovall and his mother Christina. (Courtesy Christina Stovall) Courtesy Christina Stovall Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) (L) comforts Christina Stovall (R), who lost her son Michael “Mikey” Bret Stovall, during a press conference with families who lost loved ones in the Jan. 29, 2025 DCA plane crash on Dec. 15, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The bipartisan press conference addressed the National Defense Authorization Act language, which changes military airspace policy. (NDAA) NDAA ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

The mother of a Charles County, Maryland, man killed in last year’s midair collision near Reagan National Airport said the failure of the Rotor Act in the U.S. House is heartbreaking.

The bill would have required aircraft, including military helicopters, to use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) in tracking technology to help pilots better locate nearby air traffic.

The measure had already passed unanimously in the Senate in December before falling short in the House.

Some lawmakers shifted their positions as the vote approached, which was something the family of Michael “Mikey” Stovall — who died in the crash along with several of his friends as they returned from a hunting trip — said made the setback even tougher to accept.

Christina Stovall said the changes happened after the Pentagon pulled its support for the measure, citing cost concerns and not wanting military aircraft to reveal their location.

She said families believed the bill was finally within reach.

“We really thought we had a chance … they let us down,” Stovall said.

“They were great dads, fathers, husbands, sons and they were all instrumental in their careers,” she added. “Everybody loved them and they were just out having a good time hunting.”

She said the disappointment grew after the Pentagon’s reversal in support, which she believes influenced lawmakers.

“There were certain people up on Capitol Hill that changed their vote. That was disturbing,” Stovall said.

She also said she is concerned that the Alert Act, a different proposal on Capitol Hill which intends to address all the safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation, could move forward instead.

Stovall said she doesn’t support it because it weakens key safety provisions the families have been fighting for.

“We hope not, because that’s a watered-down version of the Rotor Act,” Stovall said.

She believes the ADS‑B technology at the center of the Rotor Act could have made a difference the night of the crash.

“Had the aircrafts had that ADS-B on, it would have given the airplane almost a minute to maybe divert from being in the path of that helicopter,” she said.

Stovall also questioned why cost became a deciding factor for some who opposed the bill.

“How do you put a price on somebody’s life? You can’t,” she said.

Even with the bill’s defeat, Stovall said families are not stepping back. They plan to continue organizing, meeting and pressing lawmakers to act so no other family endures what they have.

“This is not the end of us, families of flight 5342,” she said.

