Metro outlines upcoming rail closures through fall 2026

Metro has shared information on upcoming rail station closures for planned work through September 2026, with work impacting all lines of the transit system.

The closures are part of improvement and maintenance efforts to improve the reliability and safety of the nearly 50 year old system, Metro said in a post on X.

Upcoming closures on the Red Line include Union Station to Rhode Island Avenue on Oct. 18 and 19 and Friendship Heights to North Bethesda from July 2026 to September 2026.

Work at the Bethesda station will include connection to the upcoming Purple Line.

Upcoming closures on the Green and Yellow lines include Hyattsville Crossing to Greenbelt on Dec. 6 and 7; U Street to Georgia Avenue will single track this winter; and Fort Totten to Greenbelt will be closed from Jan. 10 and 11, 2026.

At the Crystal City Metro station, construction work to build a new entrance will take place over 10 weekends.

Further closures are below:

For more information on Metro service and shuttles, visit Metro’s website.

