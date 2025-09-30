Electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid vehicle occupancy rules change Tuesday at midnight

If you drive an electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid or low-emission vehicle, your HOV lane access will expire Oct. 1.

If you drive an electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid or low-emission vehicle, your HOV lane access will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

This means on many federal highways, using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes in a car with less than two occupants will no longer be allowed.

The federal law permitting electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to use the HOV lanes without meeting the occupancy requirements expires at the end of the month and the Republican-controlled Congress did not extend the law.

The shift marks a significant change in direction in U.S. transportation policy.

Maryland is one of several states where the HOV exemptions are expiring. In Annapolis, a bill to continue the program failed in the legislature.

Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles said because the law expired, hybrid cars and EVs no longer will qualify for solo access to the HOV lanes.

There are no HOV roads or highways in D.C.

The end of the HOV exemption comes as the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles also expires.

A measure in the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” President Donald Trump signed into law this summer will end the program this month. Trump has been an outspoken critic of the EV tax credits.

