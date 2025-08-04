‘Raging’ car fire on Interstate 95 temporarily causes significant delays

A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 left dozens of commuters stranded in miles' worth of traffic delays on Monday.

The fire was reported on the northbound lanes of I-95 near MD-198

It’s unclear what prompted the fire, or if any injuries were sustained from the incident.

“You can see the smoke in Laurel. A car fire raging,” WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine said of the incident. “This thing is burning to the ground. Tires exploding — a running fuel fire.”

WTOP’s Brian Albin added that the blaze prompted a traffic backup that stretched for a little over two miles as the interstate’s three left lanes were closed to commuters.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire just after 7:30 p.m. “If it was a pizza, it would be described as charred right now,” Albin said of the car.

While all northbound lanes have reopened, some delays are anticipated as normal traffic flows resume.

