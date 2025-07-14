Expect more congestion over ‘vital link’ between Virginia into DC

Construction on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge is expected to impact traffic coming from eastbound Interstate 66, eastbound U.S. Route 50 and the southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway until early next year.

Expect more congestion on the inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between Arlington, Virginia, and D.C. starting Monday.

Eastbound vehicle traffic across the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge has been cut from four lanes to three, as part of what the District Department of Transportation called “ongoing maintenance and safety improvements.”

DDOT said the move impacts traffic coming from eastbound Interstate 66, eastbound U.S. Route 50 and the southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway until early next year. That’s when more lane reductions are planned so work can move forward on a replacement of the bridge deck and widening of the shared pedestrian-bicycle path.

The Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, which DDOT called a vital link between D.C. and Arlington, normally carries four lanes of traffic eastbound over the Potomac River and Theodore Roosevelt Island into D.C., and three lanes westbound toward Arlington.

Built in 1960 and opened in 1964, the bridge serves as an essential component of the D.C. evacuation route and the National Highway System, according to DDOT, which has maintained the bridge for the last 20 years.

Construction work on the bridge, which aims to extend its life span by 20 to 30 years and improve mobility and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, DDOT said, is projected to be completed in spring 2028. DDOT said the project will cost $128 million.

Named for President Theodore Roosevelt, the last major repairs to the bridge were completed in 2005.

