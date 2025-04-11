Cherry Blossom Parade, other DC events bring weekend road closures, parking restrictions

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is happening Saturday and the festivities will temporarily shut down some D.C. roads and restrict parking.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and the Annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival are slated for this weekend. Those festivities will temporarily shut down some D.C. roads and restrict parking.

There could be some delays on roadways around the parade and festival. D.C. police asked drivers to consider taking an alternate route and asked that they be cautious of pedestrians.

D.C. police gave an outline of the expected parking restrictions and closures. Police also warned that vehicles parked in restricted zones could be towed and ticketed.

The District is also expected to celebrate D.C. Emancipation Day with a parade and a fireworks display on Sunday. But officials haven’t shared information about possible road closures to accommodate those celebrations.

Cherry Blossom Parade

The Cherry Blossom Parade will march along Constitution Avenue in Northwest D.C. with oversized helium balloons, floats, musicians and performers, according to the festival’s website.

These streets will be posted as emergency no parking on Saturday, from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to D.C. police:

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW (southbound lanes)

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramps

Inbound I-395 to 14th Street Bridge & 14th Street Bridge (HOV) (All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SE/SW Freeway)

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival

The 63rd Annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue. The festival includes performances, shopping as well as food and drinks.

From Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m., these streets will be posted as emergency no parking and closed to vehicle traffic, according to D.C. police.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day, these streets may be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Metro Service Changes for Sunday

Metro has posted a list of Metrobus detours and service changes from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on April 13. The agency encourages travelers to plan ahead and allow additional travel time.

