Amtrak warns of hourlong delays as service temporarily disrupted at Union Station

Amtrak passengers were dealt near-hourlong delays on Saturday at the Washington Union Station stop as the train operator reported switch and signal issues.

An Amtrak release said officials had drawn up a plan to resolve train delays, noting it would require some equipment transfers to be made in order to remedy engine issues.

Officials were anticipating train delays of at least 60 minutes for both incoming and outbound trains.

“While we will do our best to stay within the provided timeframes, please note that these estimates can change, resulting in longer or shorter delays,” the release said, adding that customers should consider alternative routes.

Amtrak said customers with reservations on affected train lines may either see their trip rescheduled for another day or be adjusted to a train with a similar departure time.

Any additional fees will be waived.

Amtrak riders can find the latest service updates by visiting the official social media pages Amtrak Northeast and Amtrak Alerts on X.

