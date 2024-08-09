MARC and VRE unveil ticket-sharing agreement for easier transfers

The D.C. region's two commuter rail services announced Thursday they are bringing back a ticket-sharing agreement, making train travel between Maryland and Virginia a little smoother for passengers.

The D.C. region’s two commuter rail services announced Thursday they are bringing back a ticket-sharing agreement, making train travel between Maryland and Virginia a little smoother for passengers.

As of Thursday, MARC and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) riders with a weekly, monthly or 10-trip pass on either service can transfer to the other at D.C.’s Union Station without having to buy a new ticket. The program currently does not apply to single-trip tickets. The two train systems previously had a similar agreement, but it ended in 2015.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in regional transit integration,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a statement. “We are not only fostering a more connected and efficient transportation network across our states but fueling economic growth by facilitating easier movement of people, supporting tourism and attracting business to the National Capital Region.”

The move comes as the Metropolitan Council of Governments launched a new task force earlier this year with the goal of better integrating the region’s various transit options. VRE CEO Rick Dalton said the move is a first step in aligning the two rail services.

“It lays the groundwork for future efforts to better align MARC and VRE operations, which is consistent with our long-range plan to grow VRE from a peak-period, commuter-focused rail service to an all-day, bidirectional transit system that can better meet the transportation needs of a growing region,” Dalton said in a statement.

Both train systems have looked into expansion options in recent years.

Last year, Maryland officials reached a framework with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority to potentially allow MARC trains to go to Alexandria in the future. Meanwhile, Virginia has explored extending VRE to Richmond and the New River Valley.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.