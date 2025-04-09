A warning for Metro about expanding automated train service

A watchdog overseeing Metro operations is urging the D.C. transit agency to not expand automation to other train lines since railcars keep running past platforms.

“Automated train control system cannot be relied upon to make station stops at fixed locations, which is the purpose,” Paul Smith, director of systems engineering with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, told the commission’s board Tuesday.

Metro has had about 220 station overruns on the Red Line since automation began on Dec. 15, according to the safety commission. That’s compared to 144 in all of 2023 for the entire Metrorail system.

A station overrun means a train doesn’t stop within the platform area at a given station and cannot let passengers on or off the cars.

“There are safety consequences of station overruns, most consequentially would be roadway workers being struck by the train, or equipment on the roadway being struck,” Smith said.

It could also keep passengers from safely evacuating the train during an emergency, or allow police or fire crews to board these trains during emergencies.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission recommended that Metro should not add any more automated lines until these overrun issues are resolved.

Metro announced plans to roll out automated trains across the system over the summer after a pilot program on the Red Line.

In a statement to WTOP’s partners at 7News, Metro said that platform overruns are considered a reliability issue rather than a safety issue. They also said they have never run a red signal since automated trains started.

