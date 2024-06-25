Fire at Harpers Ferry Bridge disrupts train service in DC area

At a Tuesday meeting between MARC Train and CSX Transportation, officials will make a decision about service to West Virginia in the afternoon and for the rest of the week.

A Monday afternoon fire at the Harpers Ferry Bridge that connects Maryland and West Virginia has disrupted train service into the D.C. area through Tuesday.

There will be no service on the MARC Train’s Brunswick Line out of West Virginia stations Tuesday, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Transportation. No alternate transportation will be offered.

Amtrak trains traveling to and from Union Station in D.C. are subject to delays of up to 30 minutes due to disruptions caused by the fire, according to a social media post from the company around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Amtrak’s Capitol Limited Trains 29 and 30 — which run between D.C. and Chicago — were canceled Monday evening following the fire, the company announced in a social media post shortly before 6 p.m.

The department urged travelers to listen for announcements at the Brunswick station, since some trains may board on platforms located at the far side of the parking lot. Trains could be traveling in both directions on all tracks at any time, so passengers should be cautious, allow extra time to park their cars and ensure they only cross the tracks at the Maple Avenue crosswalk, the transit agency said.

ICYMI: After fire activity at the Harpers Ferry train bridge yesterday, there are NO MARC trains originating in W. Va this morning.

® Train 878 will originate in Brunswick https://t.co/QO7zw7csHF — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) June 25, 2024



At a Tuesday meeting between MARC Train and CSX Transportation, officials will make a decision about service to West Virginia in the afternoon and for the rest of the week. At that point, an updated service alert will be sent out.

The meeting will also cover the status of bridge repairs, the department said.

“We regret any inconvenience from the delays you experienced this evening and appreciate your patience and understanding given the circumstances,” the agency wrote in the release.

First responders were called to the scene of the fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday, NBC Washington reported.

Diners at nearby establishments “could see the embers burning and stuff dropping into the river,” Maryland resident Paul Leroy told NBC Washington.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.