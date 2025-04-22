Proposed development plan for Deanwood Metro station unveiled

Groundbreaking is not expected until 2028, but if the project is completed, it would include 169 residential units with 50% classified as affordable housing, ground-floor retail and a neighborhood library.

Washington Metro Transit Authority, the D.C. government and private developers unveiled long-term plans for a new mixed-use development on what the city says is an underutilized parking lot at the Deanwood Metro station on the Orange Line in Northeast D.C.

The 1.1 acre parking lot is on Minnesota Avenue, near the Deanwood Community Center.

Plans for the project have been discussed for years. Now, WMATA, the city and private developers say the timing is finally right.

“These developments are not only amazing because they create affordable housing and just overall housing and mixed-use development, but this one will have a library, which we are very excited [about],” WMATA CEO Randy Clarke said at the announcement Monday. “But it also creates tax revenue and tax base for our partners, in this case, the District, which of course helps with all of our amazing services here in the District, including Metro.”

Groundbreaking is not expected until 2028, but if the project is completed, it would include 169 residential units with 50% classified as affordable housing, ground-floor retail and a neighborhood library.

“We know Metro stations connect residents to the entire city and also drive down traffic,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “I’m always looking at public property, that which we own and that which our public-private partners own, that we can have joint developments with.”

Ward 7 Council member Wendell Felder said it’s the type of development his community has long sought after.

“It will also serve as the impetus for future transit-oriented development projects across the ward,” Felder said. “We are now blending that proud legacy with smart, oriented development that will improve the quality of life for everyday Ward 7 families.”

Several real estate groups are involved in the project. Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, along with Nix Development Company, plan to build the residential units, the retail units and the library. The architectural company Cunningham Quill and contractor Bozzuto Construction Company are also part of the development team.

Last summer, WMATA put out a request for proposals for the project, and the transit agency said it received three plans.

WMATA said it has a 10-year plan to develop real estate near rail stations. The transit system has more than 550 acres of land available at 40 stations for mixed-use development projects, similar to the Deanwood plan.

