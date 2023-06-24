Live Radio
‘Small but meaningful measure’: Metrobus to institute nighttime ‘courtesy stops’

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

June 24, 2023, 2:58 PM

Starting Sunday, nighttime Metrobus riders in the D.C. area will have the opportunity to get off in between bus stops to be closer to their destination, in an effort to increase safety.

Metro said that riders can ask for a “courtesy stop” between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. That’s when the bus driver, if it’s safe to do so, will pull over to the curb to let the rider exit the bus.

Even though Metro said that these courtesy stops “will be allowed on all regular route Metrobuses,” it won’t be accommodated on limited-stop and Express Metrobus routes, a news release said.

Metro said riders should use the front door to exit the bus.

“The safety of every customer is important to us and for those traveling alone at night, having the option of a courtesy stop will provide an additional sense of security,” Metro CEO and General Manager Randy Clarke said in a release.

“It’s a small but meaningful measure, along with the added value that comes with your peace of mind.”

Metro said that its courtesy stop program models transit agencies across the country such as in Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas.

