Weekend Road and Rail: Bridge and lane closures on I-66, I-495

This weekend, there will be bridge and lane closures in Northern Virginia and Maryland with ongoing work on the Transform 66 and Purple Line projects.

ROADWORK

VIRGINIA

There is work happening for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Here are a few locations to watch for this weekend.

I-66 Outside the Beltway:

Interstate 66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to the Manassas Safety Rest Area on Friday, Jan. 6: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for drainage work.

I-66 East from Route 28 to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) on Friday, Jan. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramps from I-66 East to Route 286 North and South

I-66 East collector-distributor lane at Route 286 on Friday, Jan. 6: Midnight to 4 a.m. — The ramps and eastbound collector-distributor lane will be closed for light pole installation and overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue farther east to Route 50 West, and you stay to the right to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 286 North or South.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Route 50 on Friday, Jan. 6: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East at Route 243 (Nutley Street) on Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed both nights for noise wall installation.

Interstate 495 South at I-66 on Friday, Jan. 6: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East on Friday night, Jan. 6: Midnight to 4 a.m. — The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to exit to I-66 West (prior to the closure), exit to Nutley Street, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Nutley Street South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

Ramp from I-495 North to 66 Express Lanes West on Friday night, Jan. 6: Midnight to 4 a.m. — The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

The 495 Express Lanes Expansion Project, which is currently focused on the lane expansion along I-495 in both directions through Tysons and McLean, has continual lane and ramp changes weather permitting. Here is what to watch for this weekend on the Capital Beltway, Georgetown Pike and the Dulles Toll Road.

495 NEXT

I-495 North and South:

Triple right lane closures on southbound I-495 between Old Dominion Drive and Georgetown Pike for sound wall removal on Friday, Jan. 6 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. This work may extend into Saturday night with weather permitting.

Multi-lane closures on the right side of northbound I-495 between Georgetown Pike and the Dulles Corridor Interchange for noise wall removal support work and survey work on the Scott’s Run bridge Friday, Jan. 6 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. This work may extend into Saturday night with weather permitting.

Possible double mobile lane closures on north and southbound I-495 throughout the project corridor for lane striping work Friday, Jan. 6 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dulles Toll Road

Single left lane closures on westbound Dulles Toll Road connector between Route 123 and the I-495 interchange for bridge work Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The right shoulder of the westbound Dulles Access Road will also be closed for this work.

The on-ramp from eastbound Dulles Toll Road to northbound I-495 (Exit 18) will be narrowed (no lane closures) for vehicle access to the construction yard for bridge support work Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MARYLAND

The Maryland State Highway Administration is continuing its work on I-95 and I-695 Southwest Interchange in Baltimore for the multi-bridge rehabilitation project. Traffic shifts, shoulder and lane closures and ramp detours have been continuing with the project.

Beginning Sunday, January 8 through Thursday, January 12, there will be overnight single-lane closures on northbound I-95 at I-695 beginning at 7 p.m., then a double-lane closure at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day.

There also will be closures each night on westbound and eastbound I-695 (Inner and Outer Loops) underneath I-95 Sunday – Thursday beginning with a single lane closure at 8 p.m., then a double-lane closure at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day.

Purple Line implemented a long-term traffic switch on University Boulevard (MD-193) between Tulane Drive and 24th Avenue. The travel lanes shifted on to the newly completed bridge over the Northwest Branch of the Anacostia River. Two lanes in each direction and pedestrian access will be maintained, including a temporary channelized pedestrian pathway.

A new work zone will be established to begin construction of the south bridge over the Northwest Branch of the Anacostia River. Work includes demolition of existing bridge, foundation work and concrete for new bridge. Work may occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays and weekends, as needed.

There will be temporary lane closures on University Boulevard between Piney Branch Road and Riggs Road.

Crews continue utility relocations on University Boulevard (MD-193) between Piney Branch Road and Riggs Road through January. Temporary lane closures may occur 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. weekdays and weekends, as needed.

There is continued Purple Line Project work between Montgomery and Prince Georges counties. Be sure to check the site for any ongoing changes and travel information.

For all ongoing roadwork projects, check out the MDOT SHA project portal.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is continuing to schedule ramp and lane closures associate with the Interstate 295-DC 295 Corridor Project.

DDOT will close ramps and lanes during off-peak times, including the weekends, along I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

METRO

Metro will serve all 97 stations with scheduled single-tracking on the Red Line for leak mitigation between Silver Spring and Forest Glen. On the Green Line, trains will single track between College Park and Greenbelt to adjust the gauge on Metro’s test track to ensure proper rail spacing for train testing.

Major capital infrastructure improvements continue on the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation Project over the Potomac River.

You can find the full weekend schedule with service adjustments on Metro’s website.