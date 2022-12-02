Weekend Road and Rail: What to watch out for in the DC area

Here are the roads, lanes and Metro lines that are closed for the weekend in the D.C. area.

Virginia

The 495 Next Project calls for multiple lane closures:

The three right lanes of the Capital Beltway will close along the project corridor, between the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchanges near the American Legion Bridge, 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, then again 9:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, and possibly the next night as well, for roadway joint repairs.

If you’re heading from George Washington Parkway toward southbound I-495, you’ll need to stay right and take the ramp up to Georgetown Pike. Go straight through the traffic light, and take the ramp back down to merge onto the Beltway.

The left lane of the westbound Dulles Toll Road will be closed for clearing work between the toll road and the access road from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Even though it’s not during the weekend, it’s worth knowing that there will be multiple lane closures on I-95 northbound near Fredericksburg for about 36 hours from Exit 130/Route 3 to Exit 136/Centreport Parkway. You can find the schedule at the Improve 95 site.

Maryland

It’s also not for the weekend, but work on the Purple Line will close the shoulder of Wayne Avenue from Sligo Creek Parkway to Manchester Place, in Silver Spring, starting Monday and lasting about four months. Lanes could be closed at various points through December on University Boulevard/Md. Route 193 between Piney Branch Road and Riggs Road in the overnights.

You can check all the ongoing lane and road closures at the Purple Line site.

Looking ahead, starting about Dec. 19, crews will close the northbound shoulder on Piney Branch Road/Md. Route 320 from Greenwood Avenue to University Boulevard/Md. Route 193 for about four months to install a storm drain system.

For all ongoing roadwork projects in Maryland, check the MDOT SHA project portal.

Metro

The Red Line is shut down between Medical Center and Twinbrook Saturday and Sunday for radio cable installation; the North Bethesda and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations are closed. Shuttle buses will be available.

Red Line trains will run every 10 minutes; the Green Line will run every eight minutes between Branch Avenue and Georgia Avenue, and every 16 minutes between Georgia Avenue and Greenbelt.

Blue and Orange Line trains will single-track between Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory.

There’s still no Yellow Line service; tunnel and rehabilitation work continues through May 2023.

You can find the full schedule with service adjustments on Metro’s site.