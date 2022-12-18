Home » Transportation News » Free Metro rides and…

Free Metro rides and longer train service after Sunday’s Commanders game

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

December 18, 2022, 8:00 AM

After the Washington Commanders’ home game against the New York Giants on Sunday, the Metro will stay open an extra hour — and rides will be free, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The extended service, announced Thursday, is being funded by the Commanders, who will cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 97 stations open, and other operational expenses. The team will also provide free fare for all customers staying until the end of the game and taking advantage of the additional hour of service.

More Blue and Silver line trains will be in service during the one-hour extended service in the direction of Ashburn and Franconia-Springfield.

Fans and workers leaving the game at FedEx Field Sunday night will be able to enter only at the Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo stations; all other stations will be exit only during this time.

The last train departure times on Sunday night after the game will be:

  • 12:28 a.m., Silver Line to Ashburn from Morgan Boulevard station
  • 12:30 a.m., Blue Line to Franconia-Springfield from Morgan Boulevard station
  • 12:26 a.m., Silver Line to Ashburn from Downtown Largo station
  • 12:28 a.m., Blue Line to Franconia-Springfield from Downtown Largo station

