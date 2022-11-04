Weekend Road and Rail: Open Streets DC, 66 Transforms, 495 Next; Metro shutdown ends

Here’s what road and rail commuters should be aware of this weekend.

This weekend will see great weather for the final Open Streets D.C. event on Saturday, and scheduled roadwork should continue for the 66 Transformation Project and 495 Next work.

In Maryland, a new project is beginning on U.S. Route 1. And on Metrorail, the Blue and Yellow Line shutdown is set to end.

Here’s what road and rail commuters should be aware of this weekend:

Roadwork

D.C.

This Saturday will see the last Open Streets DC event, with Wisconsin Avenue NW set to be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Western Avenue and Tenley Circle.

Around one mile of Wisconsin Avenue will be closed to cars and for bikers, walkers, scooters and more. Participants can explore of all the amenities Friendship Heights and Tenleytown have to offer while participating in a fitness or yoga class at no cost.

Buses along Wisconsin Avenue have been detoured for this event. The impacted bus stops and reroutes are shown below. See the official WMATA detour notice.

Be sure to check the websites for the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project. There are usually various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including weekends, between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

Virginia

In work related to the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project, a new closure is now in place for the continued construction in the Express Lanes Expansion. The ramp from I-66 West to Monument Drive will be closed starting 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. When the ramp reopens, it will be an Express Lanes-only ramp, which is expected before the end of the year.

Ramps from Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road to I-66 East have already closed. The ramp from westbound I-66 to Stringfellow Road is planned to close for continued Express Lanes construction around Nov. 10. For more details on these ramp closures and reconfigurations, check here.

See more locations to be aware of for the Transformation Project this weekend. All work is always weather dependent and based on initial planning and is subject to change.

The 495 Next Project continues with work planned in various locations for the upcoming week.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a $1.7 million project to improve pedestrian safety and mobility on southbound US-1/Washington Boulevard between Cedar Avenue and Crestmount Road in the Jessup area. An estimated 24,000 vehicles travel this section of Route 1 daily.

The project includes the addition of a sidewalk on southbound U.S. Route 1, improvements to a 360-foot long retaining wall and partial reconstruction of the existing Route 1 bridge over Dorsey Run. In addition, MDOT SHA is adding new sidewalk, crosswalks and upgraded pedestrian signals to four intersections on Route 1: Guilford Road, Brewers Court, Rowanberry Drive and Doctor Patel Drive.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will close lanes on southbound Route 1, with the installation of a concrete barrier to safely perform the work. Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

For all other ongoing MDOT SHA projects, see its project portal.

In the ongoing Purple Line project between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, there are almost always weekly changes and events. Be sure to check the site for up-to-the-minute information.

Metro

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and close at 1 a.m. on Saturday and midnight Sunday.

This weekend marks the end of closures for six stations south of Reagan National Airport due to major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines. Braddock Road, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn St. and Franconia-Springfield stations will reopen on Sunday.

Construction will continue to rehabilitate the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge over the Potomac River, with no Yellow Line service through May 2023.

On Saturday, trains will serve 85 of 91 stations, with scheduled maintenance on the Green Line, which will require single tracking. On Sunday, all 91 stations will be open, with scheduled maintenance on the Green Line.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.