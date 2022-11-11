Bay Bridge Run, stops on I-66 and 495 Next work; Metro has two shutdowns

Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to pass through the D.C. region this weekend. This could change roadwork schedules, which include stops on Interstate 66, lane closures for the 495 Next Project, various paving, and inspections.

Drivers should also expect closures on Sunday for the annual Bay Bridge Run and two planned Metro shutdowns.

Here’s what to watch for, weather permitting:

Roadwork

Virginia

In Sterling, overnight lane closures are expected along Route 7, which began Thursday, near Lakeland Drive and Potomac View Road intersections. This work is part of the Route 7 Pedestrian Improvement Project, requiring lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

These closures are necessary to install permanent crosswalks at these locations and work will continue nightly for several days, weather permitting. Complete closure of Route 7 in either direction is not anticipated. However, if a full closure becomes necessary for the safety of the traveling public, complete road closures will only occur for a maximum of 15 minutes.

This weekend the work for the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project will see an overnight focus continue at the I-66/Fairfax County Parkway interchange in the ever-changing, ongoing Express Lanes Expansion. There are planned overnight ramp closures on Route 286 in both directions to access I-66 East, weather permitting.

As of Thursday, the ramps to and from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East are closed. These planned closures for the ramps at Stringfellow Road and Monument Drive are for continued Express Lanes construction, which upon reopening will be Express Lanes only.

For more details on these ramp reconfigurations check here.

The Transformation Project, along with all work this weekend, is always weather dependent and based on initial planning and subject to change. If you see changes call the WTOP Traffic Center with any updates at 866-304-WTOP (9867).

There are various locations to watch for Express Lane Expansion work this weekend. Here are a few locations to note according to VDOT.

I-66 East collector-distributor lane and the ramps from I-66 East to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North and South

Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The collector-distributor lane and the ramps will be closed and detoured for paving.

I-66 East at Route 50

Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed both nights for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages.

I-66 West at Route 50

Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 West

Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed and detoured for paving.

Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West

Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed and detoured for paving.

I-66 East from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to I-495

Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed both nights for a traffic shift.

I-66 West to Nutley Street North and South

Friday night, Nov. 11 from Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramps will be closed and detoured for paving.

Interstate 495 North at I-66

Friday, Nov. 11, through Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry installation with periodic stoppages.

I-495 Express Lanes North from Robinson Terminal (beginning of Express Lanes) to I-66

Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The northbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed both nights for overhead bridge work at I-66.

This weekend as part of the 495 Next Project, beginning Friday, Nov. 11, at 9:30 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 14, at 5 a.m., there will be continuous single left lane closures on the east- and westbound George Washington Memorial Parkway bridges over I-495 for surface work. One travel lane will remain open in each direction.

Maryland

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, Nov. 13. The run is held on the eastbound span of the bridge.

As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge will be closed to traffic Sunday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be two-way traffic operations in place on the westbound span. One lane of traffic will operate in each direction on the westbound span, with the center lane closed to traffic. The center lane may open to traffic intermittently to help reduce westbound delays.

The MDTA warns that motorists using the Bay Bridge on Nov. 13 should expect significant delays throughout the day and are urged to travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com.

In Howard County, the work on US 1 at Guilford Road has begun as part of a pedestrian safety improvement project. Improvements are scheduled at the following locations on US 1 to include:

Brewers Court — installation of a new pedestrian-activated countdown crossing signal, a protected pedestrian refuge space in the median and new continental crosswalks with high visibility markings.

Guilford Road — construction of a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists along southbound US 1 between Guilford Road and the existing sidewalk (about 1,100 feet to the north), new high visibility continental crosswalks and upgraded pedestrian crossing signals.

Rowanberry Drive — Construction of new concrete sidewalk along northbound US 1 between South Hanover Road and Old Washington Road, new high visibility continental crosswalks and upgraded pedestrian crossing signals.

Doctor Patel Drive — Installation of a new pedestrian-activated countdown crossing signal, a protected pedestrian refuge space in the median and new high visibility continental crosswalks.

As of Thursday, the Maryland Department of Transportation said that crews will close lanes to resurface the roadway, switching directions upon completion. The work can be expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

For all ongoing roadwork projects check the MDOT SHA project portal here.

For any and all up-to-the-minute Metro Purple Line Project work between Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, be sure to check the site.

D.C.

As of this week, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will be performing geotechnical investigations related to the SE/SW Freeway (Interstate 695) Bridges Rehabilitation, weather permitting.

These investigations will occur under the SE/SW Freeway (I-695) bridge and various ramps at the I-395 interchange daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting through Dec. 2. The investigation includes drilling borings and performing in-situ testing in 10 areas under/along the SE/SW Freeway (I-695) bridges. The borings are in the proximity of the existing bridge piers.

Check the Bridges Rehabilitations site for more information on this project.

Be sure to check the websites for the Interstate 295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project. There are usually various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends, between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

Metro

This weekend Metro will have routine maintenance on the Red, Green, Orange and Silver Lines, which requires single tracking and a Red Line shutdown.

The Yellow Line Shutdown continues between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza for the ongoing Bridge and Tunnel Rehabilitation Project with no Yellow Line service through May 2023.

Metro is operating on a normal weekend schedule between Saturday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 6, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. on Saturday, and midnight Sunday.

With the Red Line Shutdown, free shuttle buses will replace trains between Fort Totten and Glenmont with the Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations closed.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.