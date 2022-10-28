Weekend Road and Rail: Work on I-66, road closures for Marine Corps Marathon

This weekend, the big thing in the District is the Marine Corps Marathon. As a result, there will be parking restrictions and street closures. There will be work on ramps and lane closures on Interstate 66, which could cause heavy traffic.

Here are a few things to watch for this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

Below is a list from VDOT for upcoming weekend work associated with the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project, all weather permitting.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 North and South Centreville

The ramp will be closed and detoured for paving Friday, Oct. 28: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-66 East and West from Stringfellow Road to Route 29 Centreville

Two lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for milling and paving.

I-66 East from Route 28 to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. for milling and paving.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North

Ramp closure is planned on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, to Route 29 North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.

Route 28 North from Route 29 to Westfields Boulevard

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Route 28 South from Westfields Boulevard to Route 29

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. for paving.

I-66 East from Route 286 to Waples Mill Road

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. for milling and paving.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Blake Lane

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. for milling and paving.

I-66 West from Blake Lane to Waples Mill Road

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. for milling and paving.

Ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 East

Beginning around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, continuously through 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The ramp has been closed and detoured.

I-66 East and West from Route 123 to I-495

Two lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for milling and paving.

Ramp from I-66 East to Nutley Street North

The ramp will be closed and detoured beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

I-66 East from Nutley Street to Gallows Road

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. for milling and paving.

I-66 West from Gallows Road to Nutley Street

Three lanes will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. for milling and paving.

Ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes North and South

The ramps will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North

The ramp will be closed and detoured on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. (6 a.m. on weekends).

Ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South

The ramp will be closed and detoured on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East

The ramp will be closed and detoured Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 South

The ramp will be closed and detoured Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

Ramp from the 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 East

The ramps will be closed and detoured on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving for weekly construction as part of the 495 NEXT project.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a project Sunday, Oct. 30, to improve the surface of the westbound MD 100 ramp to southbound I-95 in Howard County. Crews will patch and repair depressions on the ramp’s concrete bridge deck. The work is expected to be complete by Friday, Nov. 4.

Work will take place overnight, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning. Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, crews will close the ramp and detour traffic to safely perform the work. During work hours, motorists on westbound MD 100 will be detoured to southbound MD 103 (Meadowridge Road) and onto eastbound MD 100 to access southbound I-95.

Check out the project portal for all other continuing MDOT SHA projects.

For ongoing Metro Purple Line Project between Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties, check website for weekly changes and events.

D.C.

Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the 2022 Remarkable Indonesia Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

Be sure to check the websites for the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project. There are usually various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends, between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

Metro

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found on the WMATA website.