Weekend Road and Rail: 1st weekend for Nice/Middleton Bridge, work on I-66 and road closures in DC

Mary DePompa | mdepompa@wtop.com

October 14, 2022, 6:22 AM

This will be the first weekend for the new Nice/Middleton Bridge on U.S. 301 over the Potomac, and a few 66 Transformation Project changes see firsts. There are events with street closures in the District, and Metro work requires single tracking on three lines. Here’s what to watch for.

Roadwork

Maryland

The new Nice-Middleton Bridge, connecting Maryland and Virginia over the Potomac River, opened on Wednesday, making this the first weekend of travel on the new structure. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said it was delivered on budget and three months ahead of schedule, replacing the 82-year-old span. Learn more about the project.

Nice Bridge promotional cover (Courtesy MDTA)

The State Highway Administration will conduct routine maintenance Sunday on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Work crews will clean the gutter and drainage areas. One of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed; a flagging operation will be in place and portable variable message signs will be placed along area routes.

In the ongoing Purple Line Project between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, there are almost always weekly changes and events. Be sure to check the website for up-to-the-minute information.

For the rest of October, motorists can expect weekend work along University Boulevard, Riggs Road and Piney Branch Road, with utility relocations and lane closures between 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. weekdays and weekends, as needed, weather permitting.

Check for information on all other continuing MDOT SHA projects.

Virginia

The Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project sees changes almost daily as it pushes to the finish line. The plan for this week is to shift of the ramps for the eastbound I-66 to Route 50 interchange.

Exit 57 A/B will be shifted about a half-mile west, or before, the old location, and immediately before the Monument Drive Bridge over I-66.

Map of the projected location of the new ramp for I-66 East to Route 50. (Courtesy VDOT)

Of course, there are other locations for work this weekend. Here is a list to be aware of from VDOT:

Route 29 North and South Gainesville from University Boulevard to I-66

One lane will be closed for road widening Friday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 North from Route 29 to south of Poplar Tree Road

Two lanes will be closed for striping and asphalt testing from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

I-66 East from Route 123 Chain Bridge Road to I-495

Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

I-66 West from I-495 to Route 123

Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Blake Lane

Friday, Oct. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8: 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for milling and paving 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and then again 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

I-66 West from Blake Lane to Waples Mill Road

Three lanes will be closed on both nights for milling and paving from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed and detoured for paving from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

The I-495 North detour to access I-66 West. (Courtesy VDOT)

The repair work has begun on the George Washington Memorial Parkway bridges over the Capital Beltway as part of the 495 NEXT project. Bridge deck repairs will require single lane closures and extend over multiple weekends.

The project will extend the existing 495 Express Lanes from the Dulles Corridor interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the American Legion Bridge.

All work is always weather-dependent and subject to change. Be sure to call the WTOP Traffic Center, manned 24/7, with any updates or changes you may see at 866-304-WTOP (9867).

In the District

A few events in the District this weekend will require some street closures and parking restrictions. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the 10th-anniversary Race for Every Child in support of Children’s Hospital will begin and end at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, and require street closures and parking restrictions from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, Oct. 15, from about 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street Northwest
  • 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
  • 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest
  • 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
  • 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street Northwest
  • 9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest
  • D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street Northwest
  • 7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue Northwest
  • 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest
  • 3rd Street from C Street, NW to D Street Southwest
  • Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street Southwest
  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street Southwest
  • D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street Southwest
  • 6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue Southwest

On Sunday, the annual Turkish Festival will be held on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, to the west front of the Capitol, requiring street closures and parking restrictions for the event.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest
  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive Northwest
  • 6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest

Be sure to check the websites for the I-295 / DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project. There are usually various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends, between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling Avenue, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

Metro

General weekend maintenance will continue this weekend, which will require single tracking on the Green, Orange and Silver lines for rail and fastener renewal and equipment installation.

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. on Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains will serve 85 of 91 stations, operating normal or near normal service frequencies to most stations with scheduled maintenance on all lines.

The major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines continues to close six stations south of Reagan National Airport ­— Braddock Road, King Street-Old Town, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield — through Nov. 5.

In addition, there is no Yellow Line service until May 2023 due to the rehabilitation of the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge over the Potomac River. Free shuttle buses are being provided.

See the full weekend schedule for service adjustments.

Mary DePompa

WTOP Traffic Reporter, Mary de Pompa has a great understanding of the D.C.-area gridlock, being a third-generation Washingtonian. If you see more than she says, call Mary on the WTOP Traffic Hotline at 202-895-5048 or email her at mdepompa@wtop.com.

