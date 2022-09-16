Weekend Road & Rail: Stops planned on I-66, I-95 bridge work; multiple DC events, plus Metro shutdown

Three locations have full stops planned in ongoing work on Interstate 66. Interstate 95 in Maryland has a new bridge rehabilitation project underway. And there are multiple events planned in D.C. on Sunday. Meanwhile, it’s only the second week of the Metro fall shutdown.

Here are a few things to watch for this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

The changes on I-66 related to the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project continue with work scheduled through this weekend. This week has seen overnight full stops of traffic on I-66 West and Gallows Road for bridge beam installation, which is scheduled to continue through overnight Saturday.

The following work takes place through Saturday, Sept. 17.

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road

Three lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers can expect periodic stoppages overnight.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Ramp from I-495 South to I-66 West

One lane closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Ramp from 495 Express Lanes South to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m.

Also, scheduled through this weekend per VDOT:

Beginning at 10 p.m. Sept. 16, continuously through 5 a.m. Sept. 19, the ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 West will be closed for crews to implement a traffic pattern change and open the new permanent ramp. (Tentative)

Ramps from I-66 West to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North and South Gainesville

Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17: 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The ramps will be closed and detoured both nights for paving: Ramps from Route 29 North and South Gainesville to I-66 East will be closed and detoured both nights.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway)

Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17: 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed and detoured both nights for paving and striping.

I-66 West from Route 29 Centreville to Groveton Road

Friday, Sept. 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for paving and sign installation.

I-66 East from Route 234 Bypass to Route 29 Centreville

Friday, Sept. 16: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for paving.

Ramps from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North and South

Friday, Sept. 16: 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramps will be closed and detoured for paving and drainage inspection.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 234 Business North and South

Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed both nights for paving.

I-66 West from Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) to Route 28

Friday, Sept. 16: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East from Route 28 to Route 286

Friday, Sept. 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 West from Route 608 (West Ox Road) to Stringfellow Road

Friday, Sept. 16: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East from Route 608 to Route 50

Friday, Sept. 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 East and West between Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to I-495

Friday, Sept. 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving.

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Nutley Street

Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed both nights for a traffic shift to remove the traffic split.

Ramps from 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West and East

Friday, Sept. 16: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for overhead beam installation.

I-66 East at I-495

Friday, Sept. 16: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East

Friday night, Sept. 16: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed and detoured for barrier work and a traffic shift.

All work is always weather dependent and based on initial planning and subject to change. Be sure to call the WTOP Traffic Center, manned 24/7, with any updates or changes you may see at 866-304-WTOP (9867).

Maryland

A new paving project has begun overnight on Interstate 95 in Maryland that is scheduled to continue of the next few weeks, weather permitting, which will include some triple lane cloture nights.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is now working on the I-95/I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) interchange in Arbutus on a bridge rehabilitation project.

There will be installation of signs and work zone barriers, as well as a temporary traffic pattern change, as needed to prepare for the project to improve highway safety and ride quality on 10 bridges at the interchange.

During the overnight hours, motorists will encounter single, double and triple-lane closures on southbound I-95 at the interchange between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic lanes on southbound I-95 will be shifted to the left and reflective barrels will be placed on the right to create a safe work zone.

Additional lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, through 5 a.m. the next day, overnight single- and double-lane closures will occur on northbound I-95.

For all other continuing MDOT SHA projects check the online project portal.

And, for any details on the continuing Metro Purple Line construction between Prince George’s and Montgomery County, be sure to check the Purple Line Project website.

DC

This weekend has several events converging in the District on Sunday, starting with the DC Half Marathon, which will see street closures and parking restrictions between Rock Creek Park and Potomac Park.

There will also be the More Than Pink Walk with an opening set for 7 a.m. Sunday near Freedom Plaza then a walk toward the Capitol. There will also be a neighbor celebration and block party closing Upshur Street, NW for the Celebrate Petworth festival.

Be sure to check for any work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project. There are always various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends, between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway as well as on South Capitol Street.

For any locations related to the Pave DC Project, check the interactive map and PaveDC tool.

Metro

Metro has begun its fall shutdown with major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines, which closes six Yellow and Blue line stations south of Reagan National Airport. Service begins at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m. on Saturday and on midnight Sunday.

Due to the rail service changes, Metro is providing more frequent weekend service on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines; and additional Green Line trains due to the loss of Yellow Line service.

During the construction on the Blue and Yellow lines, Metro will work to connect the future Potomac Yard Metrorail Station to the existing system, closing the Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St and Franconia-Springfield stations for eight weeks. In addition, there will be no Yellow Line service for eight months due to the rehabilitation of the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge over the Potomac River.

Seven free shuttles will be offered during Phase One, including local and express shuttles in Virginia and three limited-stop shuttles crossing the Potomac River.

Local shuttles will be available during all Metrorail operating hours. For specifics on all shuttles and alternatives, check the Metro website.

Service impacts during Phase One, Sept. 10 to Oct. 22

Rail service:

No rail service south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station

No Yellow Line service, but Yellow Line stations north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station will be served by the Blue or Green lines

Additional Blue Line service, with trains departing every seven to nine minutes from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and New Carrollton stations (every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.)

Blue Line customers traveling between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations should plan on approximately 15 minutes of extra travel time

Green Line trains will operate every eight minutes (every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.)

(If 7000-series trains remain out of service, trains will operate less frequently, according to Metro.)

There will be additional maintenance on the Red Line, which requires single tracking between Forest Glen and Silver Spring. The full weekend schedule with service adjustments is available online.