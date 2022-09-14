Road closures posted for DC Half Marathon

Billed as a "hometown celebration of the District’s running community and culture," the half-marathon and relay race will take runners on a loop around the Rock Creek Parkway, Tidal Basin and East Potomac Park.

Police have posted road closures for the D.C. Half Marathon set to take place Sunday, Sept. 18.

Billed as a “hometown celebration of the District’s running community and culture,” the half-marathon and relay race will take runners on a loop around the Rock Creek Parkway, Tidal Basin and East Potomac Park.

See the event’s official website for a course map and details on attending.

D.C. police will close the following roads to vehicle traffic from around 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Sept. 18:

1200 block of Maine Avenue SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66 NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive NW

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW

Additionally, U.S. Park Police will close the following roads between 6 a.m. and noon on Sunday, Sept. 18:

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive, NW to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW

Homefront Drive SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW

Drivers should expect parking restrictions in the area and be aware of posted emergency no parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of signage will be ticketed and towed.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.