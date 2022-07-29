Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 closures and stops, I-495 work ramps up; Metro work on all lines

Roadwork and construction are due to close and detour parts or I-66 and I-495 this weekend. Metro maintenance work is scheduled too. Here's what you need to know.

Expect a full closure and detour on Interstate 66 West along with other overnight stops, the Interstate 495 NEXT project causing full stops with detours and more paving in Maryland and D.C. Metro will see maintenance on all lines over the weekend too.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

The following construction-related lane closures and traffic changes are planned to occur in the Interstate 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension project corridor.

There will be ongoing demolition overnights through Friday, which is expected to take approximately three weeks.

In a project that began this week, work will be continuing Sunday nights through Friday nights between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., with Saturday nights between 9:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. as a backup. All work is dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

To keep workers and motorists safe during the demolition, overnight triple- and double-lane closures on I-495 and periodic stoppages of I-495 lanes for up to 30-minute intervals will be necessary.

During certain multilane closures of the left side of southbound I-495, motorists coming from the George Washington Memorial Parkway heading for southbound I-495 will follow a minor detour. Instead of accessing the Beltway from the left lane of the exit ramp, drivers will be directed to take the ramp up to Georgetown Pike and proceed straight through the traffic light.

Express Lanes expansion continues as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project between Gainesville and the Beltway.

One of the main events scheduled for this weekend is an overnight full closure and detour of I-66 West in Centreville for bridge beam installation at Route 28 on Saturday.

Traffic will be rerouted via Route 28 North, Westfields Boulevard and Route 28 South to return to I-66 West.

Saturday, July 30

I-66 West at Route 28

One lane will be closed at 9 p.m.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., westbound I-66 will be closed at Route 28.

All traffic will be directed to exit to Route 28 North, travel to the Westfields Boulevard West exit, stay to the right to Route 28 South, then follow signs to I-66 West. Drivers traveling to Route 28 South will follow the same detour route.

The ramp to Braddock Road/Walney Road from I-66 West will remain open.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Here are a few other notable locations for roadwork planned into this weekend according to VDOT, weather permitting.

I-66 East from Route 29 (Lee Highway) Gainesville to east of Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway)

Friday, July 29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Two lanes will be closed for paving, drainage, and bridge work.

I-66 East from Route 28 to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)

Friday, July 29: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Route 50

Friday, July 29: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 West

Friday, July 29: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — The ramp will be closed and detoured for a traffic shift. Traffic will be directed to continue farther west to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South.

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Nutley Street

Friday, July 29: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for barrier removal.

I-66 East at I-495

Friday, July 29: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-495 South at I-66

Friday, July 29: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed for gantry installation.

I-495 North ramps to I-66

Friday night, July 29: Midnight to 5 a.m. — Both ramps to East and West will be closed and detoured for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to Route 7.

In a look ahead, there is more work planned as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project for overnight bridge beam lifts on southbound Interstate 95 near Quantico, between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4. Motorists can expect:

Planned detours between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Detoured traffic from Exit 148 (Russell Rd/Quantico) onto Route 1 to reenter I-95 South from Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville/Route 610)

All work is always dependent on the weather and based on initial planning and subject to change. Be sure to call the WTOP Traffic Center, manned 24/7, with any updates or changes you may see at 866-304-WTOP (9867).

Maryland

There is ever-changing work in various locations associated with the Purple Line, which is planned between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. This week saw the beginning of utility relocations on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring between Sligo Creek Parkway and Flower Avenue, which requires temporary lane closures during off-peak times, including weekends.

The same will be happening on Wayne Avenue from Dale Drive to Cedar Street through August.

Be sure to check on all work and changes on the Purple Line Project website.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) continues its resurfacing and safety project on US-1 Baltimore Avenue between Rhode Island Avenue and MD-212 Powder Mill Rd in Prince George’s County.

The resurfacing also continues on MD-2 between US-50 and Cypress Creek Road in Anne Arundel County, which happens overnights Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists can also expect overnight and off-peak lane and ramp closures along Interstate 70 westbound between Interstate 695 and the Patapsco River/Howard Co. line, with ongoing resurfacing scheduled through early 2023.

The paving continues on I-495 near the Suitland Parkway through the summer. MDOT works both loops of the Beltway between MD 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road. You can see updates online.

MDOT SHA has many other continuing projects, which and all be found here in the agency’s project portal.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will begin milling and paving on Independence Ave SE between 19th Street, SE and East Capitol Street. There will be temporary lane closures with one travel lane always remaining open.

This work is planned for Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with possible Saturday hours as needed.

In the ongoing work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, there will be various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times.

This will include weekends along Interstate 295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

Due to the scheduled Washington Nationals games at Nationals Park and the scheduled DC United and Washington Spirit matches at Audi Field, lane closures will not occur during the following times:

Friday, July 29 — 5 p.m. to noon

Saturday, July 30 — 5:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Sunday, July 31 — 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Suitland Parkway has been closed overnights between I-295 and South Capitol Street, which continues through Friday, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. South Capitol Street will be closed on Saturday, July 30, between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There are various locations that are on the list for the Pave DC Project. Be sure to check the interactive tool PaveDC for any and all locations.

Metro

There will be weekend maintenance on all lines.

In addition to the Orange Line shutdown for the Platform Rehabilitation Project, which will close five stations closed between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton, there will be weekend shutdowns on the Blue and Silver Lines between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road throughout the summer.

General, ongoing maintenance will cause single tracking on the Green, Yellow and Red lines too.

Metro will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m., and closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains will serve 86 of 91 stations, with schedule adjustments on the Red Line and normal or near-normal service frequencies on all other lines.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found on the WMATA website.