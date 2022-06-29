Wet tar closes stretch of SB DC-295 until Thursday

Southbound D.C. 295 is closed between Eastern Avenue and East Capitol Street due to wet tar on the roadway, and the D.C. police are saying the closure is expected to last until Thursday morning.

Southbound D.C. 295 is closed between Benning Road and East Capitol Street due to wet tar on the roadway, and the D.C. police are saying the closure is expected to last until Thursday morning.

Multiple vehicles have become disabled due to driving through the wet tar, the police said.

Dave Dildine, in the WTOP Traffic Center, called the event a “major work zone failure,” and said drivers are telling him they’ve suffered tire damage, including punctures, due to asphalt and tar clumping to their tires after they drive through, “skidding through the work zone.”

Southbound traffic from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Kenilworth Avenue and Route 50 are all being diverted at the Maryland line onto Eastern Avenue, Dildine said, “but before you get to that point, you’ll want to consider other options.”

At about 5:30, Dildine said, “Although authorities have adjusted the length of the closure, inbound drivers from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Kenilworth Avenue and Route 50 should consider taking another route through Northeast with major delays near the emergency work zone.”

Updated: Wash, DC, Construction Activity/Closures on SB DC-295 at East Capitol Street

Motorists be advised the Road Closures are expected to extend until 0500 hours, Thursday, June 30, 2022 https://t.co/ph0XzgJ83R — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 29, 2022

Uber driver Paul Johnson told WTOP’s Kate Ryan that he went through the construction zone just before East Capitol at about 11:30 a.m., and he ran over “this kind of gooey asphalt stuff. … It clumps onto your tires, and it starts acting like an adhesive. It picks up all the debris in the streets.”

He said there were already 10 to 12 trucks and cars pulled over, disabled.

Johnson said he was going around a 25 mph curve when “I lost traction, and my rear wheels started sliding to the side.” He said some of the asphalt “burned off on its own,” but it took about four hours of constant driving.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.