FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Transportation News » Wet tar closes stretch…

Wet tar closes stretch of SB DC-295 until Thursday

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 29, 2022, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southbound D.C. 295 is closed between Benning Road and East Capitol Street due to wet tar on the roadway, and the D.C. police are saying the closure is expected to last until Thursday morning.

CLICK TO EXPAND: Tires are picking up wet asphalt on D.C. 205. (Courtesy Soomin Kim)

Multiple vehicles have become disabled due to driving through the wet tar, the police said.

Dave Dildine, in the WTOP Traffic Center, called the event a “major work zone failure,” and said drivers are telling him they’ve suffered tire damage, including punctures, due to asphalt and tar clumping to their tires after they drive through, “skidding through the work zone.”

Southbound traffic from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Kenilworth Avenue and Route 50 are all being diverted at the Maryland line onto Eastern Avenue, Dildine said, “but before you get to that point, you’ll want to consider other options.”

At about 5:30, Dildine said, “Although authorities have adjusted the length of the closure, inbound drivers from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Kenilworth Avenue and Route 50 should consider taking another route through Northeast with major delays near the emergency work zone.”

Uber driver Paul Johnson told WTOP’s Kate Ryan that he went through the construction zone just before East Capitol at about 11:30 a.m., and he ran over “this kind of gooey asphalt stuff. … It clumps onto your tires, and it starts acting like an adhesive. It picks up all the debris in the streets.”

He said there were already 10 to 12 trucks and cars pulled over, disabled.

Johnson said he was going around a 25 mph curve when “I lost traction, and my rear wheels started sliding to the side.” He said some of the asphalt “burned off on its own,” but it took about four hours of constant driving.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Transportation News

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s John Simms on preparing people for zero trust

Supreme Court rejects challenge to higher USPS rates, but regulator review ongoing

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up