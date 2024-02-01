Live Radio
Demonstrators block traffic in DC, snarling morning commute

WTOP Staff

February 1, 2024, 9:50 AM

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked several major roadways in D.C. snarling traffic Thursday morning. Groups were also demonstrating at Union Station in the District.

For about an hour Thursday, multiple demonstrations blocked traffic on Constitution Ave NW both ways, Massachusetts Ave NE westbound and Interstate 395 northbound into the 3rd Street Tunnel.

By 9:30 a.m., 23rd and Constitution had reopened after all protesters were removed from the roadway, according to the WTOP Traffic Center. Traffic was once again moving coming from the Roosevelt Bridge and from the Memorial Bridge.

“We’re still in a mess of delays trying to head in and around the District due to the demonstrations that were going on in the area,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said.

A rolling road closure was in effect on E Street in Northwest D.C. for a moving demonstration and drivers there should be prepared to follow police direction.

“We do have a lot of delays any way you try to slice it trying to get in and around the District,” Kessler said.

Earlier Thursday morning, Interstate 66 inbound in Virginia was diverting to Virginia 110 as the Roosevelt Bridge was closed during the demonstration activity.

Video shared on the X social media platform by the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights showed demonstrators standing and sitting in the middle of the roads shouting “Free, free Palestine,” as car horns blared in the background.

Other videos showed demonstrators being handcuffed and taken into custody by U.S. Park officers.

It’s unclear how many protesters were arrested.

 

