Home » Transportation News » Multiple Metrobus routes set…

Multiple Metrobus routes set to resume pre-COVID service levels

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 28, 2022, 3:04 PM

More Metrobus routes in and around D.C. will return to their pre-pandemic level of service this Sunday.

In a news release, Metrobus said a total of 70 routes will have their hours expanded and service adjusted for reliability. The changes will add 250 trips across the D.C. region once they go into effect Sunday, May 29.

In D.C., the X2 service to Lafayette Square will pick up again. Multiple downtown routes will also be extended to L’Enfant Plaza outside of Metrorail’s current operating hours. The K9 MetroExtra limited-stop service will also be brought back.

The Saturday hours of service for some routes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will be extended. In Virginia, the 22A bus service will be redirected to 395 Express Lanes during rush hours as other routes will be rerouted to bypass the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge.

Below are the routes affected in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

DC

32, 33, 36, 42, 43, 64, 70, 74, 79, 90, 92, A4, D2, D8, E2, E4, G2, G8, H2, H4, H6, L2, M4, N2, N4, P6, S2, S9, U4, X2, X3

Maryland

83, 86, 89M, C2, C4, C8, C21, C22, C26, C29, D12, D14, F2, F4, F6, F8, F14, J1, J2, K6, K9, K12, NH1, P18, R1, R2, R4, R12, T14, V12, V14, W14

Virginia

1B, 2B, 3F, 3Y, 16E, 16Y, 17K, 18G, 22A, 23A, 25B

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

