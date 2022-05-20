Weekend Road and Rail: Beltway and I-66 stops, Metro Red Line shutdown

More stops are planned for the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66, the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project, Purple Line work and paving in Maryland. Here’s what you need to know this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know this weekend.

Roadwork

DC

The District Department of Transportation will have continued maintenance on DC-295 on the bridge over Nicholson Street, which is just south of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. This operation will begin Friday and continue through May 28, weather permitting.

Here is what motorists can expect:

Two right lane closed on the bridge, south of Pennsylvania Avenue, which means two left lanes will be open for through traffic.

Exit ramps to Pennsylvania Avenue will remain open during the daytime hours.

Closures will remain in place 24 hours for the entire week.

Additional lane closures will be implemented overnight to facilitate bridge resurfacing work, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Heavy congestion is expected during this operation, and travelers are advised to seek alternative routes.

There continues to be construction activities along I-295/DC 295 and nearby local roads with the ongoing corridor project. Motorists can expect lane and ramp closures along I-295/DC-295, South Capitol Street, the Suitland Parkway, Firth Sterling Avenue SE, Howard Road SE, Potomac Avenue SE/SW, Half Street and more.

On Friday night, westbound Howard Road SE will be closed and detoured between the Anacostia Metro station and the WMATA Parking Garage from 9 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information and traffic advisories related to these ongoing projects, check the project’s website.

In upcoming work, DDOT will begin a bridge inspection near the Rock Creek Parkway, Potomac Freeway and I-66, with off-peak closures planned May 23 through May 27, weather permitting, at the following locations.

Ramp from I-66 Westbound to Whitehurst Freeway: There will be a reduced ramp lane.

Rock Creek Parkway between K Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW: One lane closed in both directions.

The season for impactful events with street closures and parking restrictions is underway. On Saturday, the DDOT’s Open Streets event will take place.

In Southeast D.C., there will be Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and full road closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between Good Hope Road and Morris Road.

Please note, although vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between Good Hope Road and Morris Road SE from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents will still be able to access their homes if they live east or west of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

Virginia

A highlight of this weekend’s Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will be overnight ramp closures at various locations with extensive detours.

Travelers should be aware that overnights into Saturday, there will be closures on the ramps at the Beltway north to I-66, which will be detoured to Route 7 in Tysons. I-66 East at Route 28 will close and detour overnight Saturday.

Also, expect overnight closures for Route 29 to I-66 West in Centreville, I-66 E to Route 28, Route 50 to I-66 West. Traffic overnight on Route 28 North to I-66 East will be detoured through Chantilly.

There continues to be Transformative work on I-66 daily.

Here are a few locations to note for this weekend:

Beltway

I-495 North at I-66: Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for nightly over bridge work with periodic full stops planned for overnight.

I-66 West at I-495 North: Friday, 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Two lanes closed for overhead bridge work.

Expect ramp closures and detours at the I-495/I-66 interchange in all directions during the overnight hours with the ongoing interchange work. This includes the Express Lanes.

Fairfax

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Nutley Street: Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 West Jermantown Road to Route 50: Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed with periodic overnight stops for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East from Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway to Monument Drive: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed with periodic overnight stops for a bridge demolition.

Centreville

I-66 East from Route 28 to Stringfellow Road: Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes closed for overhead bridge beam installation approaching Stringfellow Road.

I-66 West from Stringfellow Road to Route 28: Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Three lanes will be close for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East at Route 28: Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed each night for overhead bridge work. Saturday night, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., eastbound I-66 will be closed and detoured at Route 28.

Manassas

I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Manassas Safety Rest Area: Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages during overnight.

I-66 East at Cub Run Bridge: Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 a.m. Monday. The left lane will be closed for bridge work. Two lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Gainesville

I-66 East from Groveton Road to Route 234 Business Sudley Road: Friday, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three lanes closed for paving.

I-66 West from Route 234 Bypass Prince William Parkway to Route 29 Gainesville: Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for sign work with periodic full stops overnight.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has many paving projects on the books this season.

For motorists to or from the Eastern Shore, be aware of paving on US-50 between US-13/Salisbury Bypass through Walston Switch Road. There are planned double lane and ramp closures daily through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. continuing through June.

The paving project along MD-210 in Fort Washington began this week, consisting of off-peak lane closures scheduled into July between Kerby Hill Road and Livingston/Palmer Road.

Along the Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway, milling and paving continues. MDOT has crews on both loops between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until late summer.

There will be multiple lane closures nightly. For the latest, check the project website.

For all other continuing Maryland roadway projects and changes, check its website. And for more on the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, see the Purple Line Project website.

Metro

Metrorail will be performing work on five lines this weekend with a shutdown on the Red Line between Medical Center and Grosvenor stations for aerial structure repairs. Due to escalator repairs, trains will bypass Tenleytown-AU with free shuttle buses provided.

The Green and Yellow lines will be single tracking between Georgia Avenue and Fort Totten due to rail work. And the Blue and Silver lines will have single tracking after 10 p.m. between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard for switch maintenance.

Metro will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. Saturday, and midnight Sunday, with trains serving 90 of 91 stations.

Metro continues work to improve service amid the 7000-series railcar investigation with a focus on root cause analysis. For the latest information, refer to the Metrorail 7000-series Return to Service Update.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.